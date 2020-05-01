|
Kitty M. Johnson
Hanover - Kitty M. Johnson, 92, of Hanover formerly of New Freedom passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. "Dick" Johnson who passed away in 2009.
Born in New Freedom she was a daughter of the late Frank and Estella (Stover) Riffey. Kitty was a 1945 graduate of New Freedom High School and a 1949 graduate of York Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a RN at York Hospital and retired in 1989 from AMP, Inc. as a health and safety nurse. She was a lifetime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Freedom, the New Freedom Women's Club, Hospice volunteer and since 1976 was a participant in the Harvard Nurses' Study which was important to her. She also was a member of OPEN, an AIDS ministry as an aide and volunteer. Kitty enjoyed playing the piano, cooking for others and loved attending musical venues especially The Hanover Lancers.
Kitty is survived by two children Lynda J. Sheffer and husband Vance of Hanover and Richard K. Johnson and wife Rebecca of Shrewsbury; one grandson Matthew and three great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Tiago and Isabella; one nephew Bob Hoffheins and wife Susan and a grand-godson Bobby Warring. She was preceded in death by five siblings Hilda Hoffheins, Anna Riffey, Alan Riffey, John Riffey and Roland Schnell.
A public Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Charitable contributions may be made to Friends of Nurses' Health Study, Channing Division of Network Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 181 Longwood Ave., Room 350, Boston, MA 02115-5804 or to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 25, New Freedom, PA 17349 in her memory.
Published in Evening Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2020