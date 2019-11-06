|
Klaus Molzahn
Hanover - Rev. Klaus G.W. Molzahn, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Villages at Utz Terrace. He was the loving husband of the late Irene Schweitzer Molzahn; together they shared 63 years of marriage.
Born Tuesday, September 4, 1928 in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Rev. Kurt E.B. and Nina (Menzel) Molzahn.
Rev. Molzahn, a graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA and The Lutheran Theological Seminary of Philadelphia; served as president of the Hanover Council of Churches for several years. Rev. Molzahn encouraged the uniting of all religions to work together as one in every community he served and was an inspiration for and helped create the Ecumenical Hanover 9/11 Service tradition.
Ordained as a Lutheran minister in 1955, he served CHRIST for over 60+ years at several Lutheran parishes in Pennsylvania, performing services in both English and German. He served at: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Olney, St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Philadelphia, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran, Scranton, Christ Lutheran, Scranton, St. Paul's Lutheran, Hawley and Christ Roth Lutheran Church, Spring Grove; he also was as an assistant pastor at New Hope Faith Lutheran, Littlestown and several other churches, part time.
Rev. Molzahn loved fishing, gardening, carpentry and doing his own home repairs; he was also a Masonic Lodge member, Hanover, PA
He was dedicated to the LORD and his family. He was open minded about his spiritual practice, with a balance between Biblical Scripture, the Teachings of JESUS and its practical everyday application.
Through all these years and with the support of his wife, Irene, they felt it important to practice a ministry of love, patience, equality, compassion, forgiveness and generosity.
Rev. Molzahn is survived by three children, Susan I. Johnston and her husband Kurt of York, Karen N. Daubert and her husband Scott of Honolulu, HI, Kurt G. Molzahn of Hanover; a sister, Brigette Davidson; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Rev. Molzahn was preceded in death by his sister, Nina Ternasky and an infant brother, Kurt Robert Julius Molzahn.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Rev. Klaus G.W. Molzahn will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Water St, Abbottstown, PA 17301 with Pastor Shawn M. Berkebile officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Area Council of Churches, P.O. Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Rev. Klaus G.W. Molzahn and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019