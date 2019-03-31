Services
Kristen Ginter

York - Kristen Elizabeth (Entz) Ginter, age 37, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York.

Kristen was born in Baltimore Md on March 3, 1982. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1999.

She is survived by her father Frederick W. Entz III, her brothers Ryan and Frederick IV and was predeceased by her mother Linda (Prediger) Entz in 2009.

Services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to help defray funerals expenses to Frederick Entz III, c/o Beck Funeral Home, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
