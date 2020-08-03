1/1
L. Jane Topper
L. Jane Topper

McSherrystown - L. Jane Topper, 87, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the wife of Lawrence V. Topper to whom she shared 67 years of marriage.

Born March 28, 1933 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Edgar J. and M. Bernadette (Small) McKim.

Jane was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Jane was a Notre Dame enthusiast and enjoyed playing cards, camping, bus trips to Atlantic City and spending time with her family and friends especially those at the McSherrystown K of C.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Dave Topper and wife Sue of Lebanon, Tony Topper of McSherrystown, Kathy Stimer of New Oxford and Phil Topper of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Nathan, Patty, Monica, Jake and Zach; three great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Isabel and Emma and soon to be born, Parker. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeff Stimer and three siblings, Mary Livelsberger, Richard McKim and Theresa McKim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to the time of the mass.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jane may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com






Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
