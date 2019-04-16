|
L. Leon Bowers
Hanover - L. Leon Bowers, 83 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home with his loving wife, Carol (Hensel) Bowers, by his side; together they would have celebrated 37 years of marriage on May 1st.
Born Monday, January 27, 1936 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Ellsworth and Mary (Lescalleet) Bowers.
Leon was a life member of First United Methodist Church and a retired 30 year member of the choir; he was very active in the church in his younger years and also sang with the St. Matthew Men's and Boys' choir for 10 years. He also sang with the group "Cavaliers of Hanover" in the 70's. In his free time, Leon enjoyed hunting, golfing and playing pool; he was an avid Civil War and Budweiser memorabilia collector.
Mr. Bowers worked in accounting all his life. He worked at Hanover Shoe for 37 years; he also worked at the YMCA for 3 years, where he was also a former member of their board, and retired from Hanover Shoe Farms after 15 years of service. Leon was a life member of the Hanover American Legion Post 14, life member of McSherrystown Fish and Game, a member of the Hanover Republican Club and the NRA. Leon was also a retired 27 year member of Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corp. and a retired 25 year member of American Legion Color Guard.
In addition to his wife Carol, Leon is survived by three children, Timothy Bowers and his companion Madilyn Boyer of Lititz, PA, Randal Bowers of San Rafael, CA, Pamella LaTorre and her husband Kirk of Telford, PA; four grandchildren, Michael Bowers and his wife Amber, Allison LaTorre, Brian LaTorre, Kevin LaTorre; two great grandchildren, McKenna and Emma Bowers and his sister, Mary Ann Noel of York. In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Bowers.
The family gives special thanks to Leon's VNA Hospice team for their loving care.
In accordance with Leon's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A service to celebrate the life of L. Leon Bowers will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Gregory A. Rapp officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Pallbearers will be; Tim Bowers, Randy Bowers, Kirk LaTorre, Michael Bowers, Brian LaTorre and Kevin LaTorre.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
To share memories of L. Leon Bowers and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 16, 2019