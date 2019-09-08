Services
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lambert Nicholas Lauro


1935 - 2019
Lambert Nicholas Lauro Obituary
Lambert Nicholas Lauro

Littlestown - Lambert Nicholas Lauro, 84, of Littlestown, passed away Thursday evening September 5, 2019 at UPMC Hanover, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Dundalk, MD, March 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Nicholas Lauro and Lillian (Guscott) Knight and spent the past 18 years in Littlestown after moving from Whitemarsh, MD.

Lambert was a retired Steelworker for Bethlehem Steel. He was a US Army veteran, having served from 1957 - 1959. He was a Fifth Degree Black Belt and Instructor in Kempo Karate. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose, Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, AmVets, and Two Mile, all of Littlestown.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife the former Thelma Oxsheare, who passed away September 2, 2005.

Surviving are a daughter Michele Mazurek and her companion Gary Blunt, Baltimore, MD two sons Andrew Mazurek, and his wife Riley, British Columbia, Canada; and Nicholas Mazurek, and his wife Michelle, Baltimore, MD; a granddaughter Morgan Stratmann, Baltimore, MD; and cousins Judith Schell, and her husband Gary; and Beth Ann McCutcheon, and her husband Larry, all of Mt. Grove.

His funeral will be held Monday at 11 am from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Burial will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday morning from 10 am until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the at . Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
