|
|
Larry Day
Spring Grove - Larry A. Day, 77 of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Shirley A (Kehr) Day; together they shared 55 years of marriage.
Born March 3, 1942 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Francis A. and Madeline E. (Slagle) Day.
Larry worked over the years as a truck driver for several local trucking companies. He enjoyed camping and meeting his friends for breakfast.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by two sons, Earl R. Deatrick and his wife Faye of McSherrystown, Tony A. Day and his wife Judy of Spring Grove; a sister, Phyllis Pierson of Marshfield, MA; four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick, Roger and Gerald Day and a sister, Shelby Day.
A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday, September 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover; directly following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life service at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1240 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Larry Day's name to the , 140 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 208, York, PA 17401.
To share memories of Larry A. Day and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 17, 2019