Larry E. Chrismer, Sr.
Spring Grove - Larry E. Chrismer, Sr., 61, of Spring Grove, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the home of his mother.
Larry was born on January 10, 1958 in Columbus, OH. Son of Judy C. (Adams) Chrismer of York and the late Donald J. Chrismer.
He was a truck driver and auto mechanic.
Larry was a member of West York Post 8951, Prince A.A., South End Democratic Club, West Manchester Post 7374. He was a life member of the . He loved fishing and participating in charity motorcycle rides.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date at the Prince Athletic Association.
In addition to his mother, Larry is also survived by two sons; Larry E. Chrismer, Jr, and wife Jessica, of York, and John D. Chrismer, and wife, Scarlet, of Spring Grove.
5 grandchildren; Chloe, Colston, Chyla, Dain, and Zachariah. Two sisters; Cheryl Chrismer and Sherry Grove, both of York. Two aunts; Darlene Phelps and Karen Chismer, both of York.
An uncle, Richard "Sarge" Chrismer, of York. Nephews; Steve, Zach, Cory, and families. Uncle and Aunt, Forrest and Carolyn and family
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jospeh A. Chrismer and a nephew, Randy Chrismer.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402 or to the Patient Help Fund, c/o York Cancer Center, 25 Monument Rd. Suite 194, York PA 17403.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019