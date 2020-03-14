Services
Larry E. Creager

Hanover - Larry Eugene Creager, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.

Born on September 29, 1940 in Waynesboro, Larry proudly served his country in the US Navy.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Betsy Creager; two step-daughters, Lenka Pospichalova and Jana Haines, both of Spring Grove; and three step-grandchildren, Aaliyah Watson and Bailey and Briana Haines.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Thursday at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore Street, Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
