|
|
Larry E. Hamme
Hanover - Larry E. Hamme, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York, PA.
Born April 21, 1959 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Henry A. Hamme, Jr. of Hanover, PA and the late Jenevieve (Stockslager) Hamme. Larry was the fiancé of Beverly Flanary.
Larry was employed at the Littlestown Foundry and enjoyed hunting, and civil war reenacting.
In addition to his father and fiancée, Larry is survived by his siblings Henry A. Hamme, III of Littlestown, PA, William E. Hamme of Hanover, PA, Geneva A. Fickes of Waynesboro, PA and David L. Hamme of Hanover, PA; two nieces, Tonya Lambin and Katrina Fickes.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 8, 2019