Larry J. Neary
Hanover - Larry was born on April 7, 1939 and died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert and Faye Leppo Neary of Gettysburg.
Larry was a 1958 graduate of Delone High School. He worked at Emeco Corporation for 43 years until he retired. He was a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association.
Larry was the loving husband of Patricia Myers Neary for more than 59 years and father to his sons, Brian A. Neary and Shawn C. Neary of Hanover.
Larry was survived by a brother, Garry "Dave" Neary of AZ and a sister, Joan Wisotzkey of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Kerns and Sonia Crawn.
Following cremation, burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Arrangements by Cremation Society of PA.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019