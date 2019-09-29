Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Neary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Neary


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry J. Neary Obituary
Larry J. Neary

Hanover - Larry was born on April 7, 1939 and died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert and Faye Leppo Neary of Gettysburg.

Larry was a 1958 graduate of Delone High School. He worked at Emeco Corporation for 43 years until he retired. He was a life member of the McSherrystown Home Association.

Larry was the loving husband of Patricia Myers Neary for more than 59 years and father to his sons, Brian A. Neary and Shawn C. Neary of Hanover.

Larry was survived by a brother, Garry "Dave" Neary of AZ and a sister, Joan Wisotzkey of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Kerns and Sonia Crawn.

Following cremation, burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Arrangements by Cremation Society of PA.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now