Laura Baum
Jefferson - Laura M. (Krebs) Baum, age 97, passed away at her home on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Daniel S. Baum.
Laura was born on November 16, 1922 in Codorus Township and was the daughter of the late Melvin C. and Lottie M. (Kaltreider) Krebs. She spent most of her life working for the Spring Grove Area School District before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Jefferson, the Jefferson Ladies Auxiliary, and the Jefferson Carnival, which Laura and her husband helped to found. She enjoyed traveling, bus trips, bird watching, and flowers. She was the matriarch of her family, keeping the doors of her home open to her family at any time. She cherished when she could spend time with them, and always had food ready to feed them.
A special thanks to her family, Hospice & Community Care, and her caregivers who looked after Laura with her recent illness.
Laura is survived by her sons Thomas Baum and Robert Baum; her daughters Carolyn Miller and husband Randy and Julia Rebert and husband Bruce; her grandchildren Thomas Jr. Michelle, Teresa, Patrick, David, Douglas, Sarah, Kathryn, Kevin, Jessica, Daniel, Trudy, Justin, and Dylan; and her 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel; her daughter-in-law Sharon; her grandson Drew Parrish; her brothers Curvin, Alton, George, and Russell; and her sisters Treva Richey and Miriam Glatfelter.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the family services are being held privately by the family, under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A memorial service will be held at a late date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura's memory can be made to the Christ United Church of Christ, 32 Baltimore St. Codorus, PA 17311
Published in Evening Sun from May 17 to May 19, 2020