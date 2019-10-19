|
|
Laura L. Clare
Hanover - Laura Lorraine Clare, 61, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born April 17, 1958, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Lorraine L. (Harvey) Schad and the late Charles Schad. Laura was the loving wife of James W. Clare with whom she shared forty years of marriage.
Laura was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
Laura was a graduate of Randallstown High School. She was a homemaker and loved rescue dogs and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother Lorraine and loving husband James, Laura is survived by her daughter, Shannon C. Albright and her husband Matt of Littlestown, PA; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Schad of Frederick, MD; and her beloved dog "Maggie".
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's name to the Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019