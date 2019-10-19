Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Clare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Clare


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura L. Clare Obituary
Laura L. Clare

Hanover - Laura Lorraine Clare, 61, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born April 17, 1958, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Lorraine L. (Harvey) Schad and the late Charles Schad. Laura was the loving wife of James W. Clare with whom she shared forty years of marriage.

Laura was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.

Laura was a graduate of Randallstown High School. She was a homemaker and loved rescue dogs and spending time with her family.

In addition to her mother Lorraine and loving husband James, Laura is survived by her daughter, Shannon C. Albright and her husband Matt of Littlestown, PA; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Emma; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Schad of Frederick, MD; and her beloved dog "Maggie".

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's name to the Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now