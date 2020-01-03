|
Lauren Rodgers
Harrisburg - Lauren Emily Rodgers, 32, of Harrisburg, wife of James Douglas Hamilton, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, following a brain hemorrhage.
Born on Tuesday, March 24, 1987 to William Earl and Judy Ann Betlyon Rodgers of Hedgesville, WV, she was a 2006 graduate of Dover Area High School and a 2013 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College's nursing program. She was employed as a pediatric intensive care nurse with Hershey Medical Center and had previously served the community as a traveling nurse. She loved to travel and to experience all that her world had available to her. She had a zeal for the outdoors, she loved to spend her moments hiking, exploring trails and digging in the dirt in her garden. Flowers were her specialty, but she also grew vegetables. She found her solace outside in nature and also at the beach, listening to waves crash on the sands. Lauren may have been petite, but she spoke her mind and had a confidence that others placed their trust. She had fantastic sense of humor and an infectious laugh that caused others to be drawn to her as well as to smile along with her. She had an unselfish nature that desired to make everyone happy and feel cared for. Even in her death, Lauren gave to others, by donating her organs so that others may have a chance at a healthy, happy life. The sacrificial giving to others was rooted in her Christian faith which began when she attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ in East Berlin. A lover of animals, it was not uncommon for her to stop by the side of the road to assist an animal in need or bring in a stray cat that needed help. The sparkle in her eye, her giving nature, and her fascinating spirit all pale in her comparison to her devotion as a mother. Bringing her son Isaac into the world and connecting with and nurturing him was her greatest joy. She loved music and singing to Isaac, which transported both him and her to a different place.
In addition to her husband, son and parents, she is survived by one brother, Alex Rodgers of Hedgesville, WV; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Christine and Michael Hamilton of New Cumberland; one brother-in-law, Chris Hamilton and his wife, Alanna, of Chambersburg; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Linus, who carries some of her humorous antics.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on January 18, 2020 at Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth Street, Hanover with The Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In addition to other memorials, contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 to save a life, or to a local Humane Society to assist an animal, or to plant a tree to help the environment, or to go for a hike to promote self-care.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020