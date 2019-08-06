|
Lavere D. Miller
Glen Rock - Lavere D. Miller, 87, of Glen Rock, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He was the husband of Inice (Cheek) Miller, with whom he would have celebrated his 58th wedding anniversary on August 18th.
Lavere was born in Manheim Township on May 19, 1932, son of the late Walter A. and Ada I. (Rohrbaugh) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a US Army National Guard Veteran.
He worked as a power and steam supervisor for 42 years at P.H. Glatfelter, Spring Grove.
Lavere was also an active member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, Glenville, where he served as an Elder, Deacon and was currently President of the Stone Church Cemetery Association. He was a life member of the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.H. Glatfelter Quarter Century Club, Patmos Lodge No. 348, Hanover, A.A.S.R 32nd Degree Mason, York County Shrine Club, the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403, Glen Rock, Codorus Valley Historical Society, Jefferson, the NRA, AARP, Jefferson Sportsman Club, Maryland Steam Historical Society, and he was an honorary member of the PA Sheriff's Association.
Lavere was a member of the Board of Supervisors for Manheim Township for 12 years and served as the past Secretary/Treasurer. As a supervisor, he was instrumental in the erecting of the current Manheim Township Municipal Building.
He was also a lifelong farmer in Manheim Township and enjoyed tractors, gardening, his annual trips to Florida, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Inice, he leaves a son, Todd L. Miller and wife Holly of Glen Rock; a daughter Monica Miller-Thacker and her husband Ray of Hanover, five granddaughters, Allison Bogdanovic, Andrea Marsh-Welch, Alissa Farrar, Courtney Miller, and Taylor Thacker; a grandson Adam Marsh; four great grandsons, Austin and Benjamin Marsh, Henry Farrar, and Gabriel Bogdanovic; a great granddaughter Tessa Jean Marsh; and a brother Delano G. Miller of York.
He was predeceased by Lucile M. (Miller) Miller, a daughter Celeste E. (Miller) Marsh, a brother Clyde L. "Doc" Miller; and a sister Delores A. Sullivan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville with the Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be given by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville 17329.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019