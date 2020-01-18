|
|
Laverne Seibert
East Berlin - Laverne Seibert, 77, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Kathryn (Brauen) Seibert with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage on August 22, 2019. Laverne was born in Spring City, PA, on March 1, 1942, and was the son of the late Rolland and Jessebelle (Shaw) Seibert.
Laverne graduated from Messiah College with a B.A. in social science and earned a Master of Education degree from Shippensburg University. Laverne was employed at New Oxford Elementary school for 33 years, first as a 5th grade teacher and later as the principal. He also opened The Hobby Hut, a store in East Berlin where he sold a wide variety of items. When Laverne retired from public education in 1997, he went to work as an escort for the Lincoln and Wolf's bus companies. Later, he performed puppet and magic shows as "The Puppetman," entertaining many people both young and old. He was a charter member of Kidabra International, a lifetime member of Magicians Alliance of Eastern States, and a member of the International Ventriloquists Association.
Laverne was an active member of Morning Hour Chapel and served the church in numerous roles. He was also a member of the Gideons International. For many years, Laverne volunteered for the Salvation Army's annual red kettle campaign at Christmastime. In addition, he served over 50 years on the Zoning Hearing Commission of Paradise Township.
Laverne was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He always looked forward to going on an annual vacation with them to the beach at Wildwood, NJ. Some of his favorite activities included metal detecting, traveling, going to Morningstar Marketplace, cheering on the New Oxford Colonials football team, and making people laugh.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Laverne is survived by his two children, Vicky Jasitt and her husband Douglas of York, PA, and Eric Seibert and his wife Elisa of Mechanicsburg, PA; six grandchildren, Jessica Jasitt, Rachael Jasitt, Lauren Jasitt, Nathan Seibert, Rebecca Seibert, and Hannah Seibert; a brother, Morris Seibert of Spring City, PA, and a sister, Mary Radcliff of Red Hill, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Laverne will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, 306 Harrisburg Street, East Berlin, PA, and then again on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at which time a memorial service to celebrate Laverne's life will begin with Dr. Eric A. Seibert officiating. Interment will follow at Mummerts Meeting House Cemetery in East Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made in Laverne's honor to Morning Hour Chapel, 419 Germany Road, East Berlin, PA 17316. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020