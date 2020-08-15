Laverne W. Weaver
New Oxford - Laverne W. "Pete" "Webb" Weaver, 85, of New Oxford and formerly of McSherrystown, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at The Brethren Home Community at Cross Keys Village. He was the husband of Rita M. (Nicholson) Weaver to whom he was married 65 years.
Born November 24, 1934 in Hanover, he was the son of the late David W. and Olen G. (Meckley) Weaver.
Pete was retired from Lana Lobell/Hanover House/Hanover Direct in Hanover with 44 plus years of dedicated service. He was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, where he volunteered many years in various activities. He was a 1952 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, serving as class historian. Pete was a life member of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, an eleven-year volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a member of the Brethren Home Stamp Group and served three terms as a representative on the Cross Keys Village Council. Pete enjoyed playing basketball in his earlier years and was a member of the 1952 South Penn Conference Championship Basketball Team.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Karen M. Wagaman and husband Jeff and Lisa A. Jackson and husband Larry, all of Hanover; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine N. (Howe) Eline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will be private in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. till the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Pete may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344 or Brethren Home Community, Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com