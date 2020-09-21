1/1
Lee Ann Bonett
Lee Ann Bonett

Littlestown - Lee Ann Bonett, 55, of Littlestown, died Monday, Sept 21, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of Peter Bonett, Jr. of Littlestown for 29 years. Born April 6, 1965 in Angeles City,

Philippines, Lee Ann was the daughter of the late George Collins and Maria Conchita (Ibe) Collins Shomper and step father, Jim Shomper, both of Littlestown. She was a 1983 graduate of Littlestown High School, an Art Institute of Philadelphia graduate and received an Associates degree in Finance from YTI. Lee Ann had been employed with Gannett & Fleming, Inc. of Camp Hill.

Surviving in addition to her husband & mother are her children, Aislinn, Marissa & Christopher Bonett, all of Littlestown; her sister, Janet Colllins of Las Vegas, NV and her brother, Mark Collins & Araby of Hanover. Lee Ann was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed drawing and spending her time with family.

Funeral Service is Thursday, Sept 24, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10 - 11 A.M. COVID-19 restrictions are recommended.

Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Online condolences may be

shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
