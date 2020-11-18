Dr. Lee Flinner
Gettysburg, PA -
Dr. Lee Allan Flinner, 66, of Fairfield, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born June 27, 1954 in Levittown, PA, the son of the late Vincent and Martha Kennedy Flinner. Lee is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Stauffer Flinner, daughter Kate Flinner and her husband Chris Fennell of Delmar, NY, son Luke Flinner and his wife Lydia and their children, Evelyn and Amelia of East Berlin, PA, and a sister, Kay Cooper, and her husband Gary of Schererville, IN.
Lee was a 1972 graduate Pennsbury High School in Levittown, PA and graduated Magna cum laude from Juniata College in 1976 with a dual degree in biology and chemistry. He played rugby with Juniata's Rugby Football Club.
In 1980, Lee graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School with Omicron Kappa Upsilon distinction. He practiced dentistry in Windber, PA from 1980 to 1982 and opened a dental practice in Gettysburg, PA in 1982. He retired from that practice in November 2019 having practiced 39 years. Professionally, Lee served as President of the Hanover Dental Society in 1988 and as a 37-year member of the Adams County Dental Oral Health Study Club.
Lee served in the Gettysburg Lions Club for 35 years and was President twice. He was very proud of his 15 medical and dental mission service trips to Honduras, serving some of the most generous yet poorest people in the western hemisphere, as well as his service to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church as Trustee and Deacon.
He enjoyed reading, yard projects, hiking, hunting and shooting sports, and particularly travel with his wonderful wife, Mary. He also enjoyed car collecting and teaching high performance driving. And the company of good friends.
He was most proud of the fine people his children and their spouses have become. He was thankful for the company of his family. He appreciated the confidence his patients showed in him in his years of practicing dentistry. He was also grateful for the staff and the others who helped him provide that care.
One of Lee's last wishes was that everyone remain safe and healthy during the pandemic. A private interment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, PA. Lee knew and valued many people, and the family regrets that more cannot join the service. All are welcome to send private memories, stories, or comments to the family through the following email address: LeeFlinnerMemories@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Honduras medical and
dental service project. Checks should be made to Lexington Second Presbyterian Church with "Alabare Honduras" as the memo, and mailed to Scott Walz, Alabare Honduras, 216 East Reynolds Road, Suite B, Lexington, KY 40517. Online obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com
