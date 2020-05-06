|
Lena B. Reichert
hanover - Lena B. Reichert, 87, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.
Born February 10, 1933 in East Berlin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Esther M. (Kroft) Wrights. Lena was the loving wife of the late William G. Reichert, Jr. who died February 17, 2014, and with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Lena is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 14 siblings.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, Lena's services will be held privately. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020