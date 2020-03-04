|
|
Lena L. Greene
Hanover - Lena L. Greene, 75, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born March 3, 1944 in Ewing, VA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Trubie (Lowery) Dooley. She was saved and baptized at Mountainview Baptist Church by Preacher Fletcher at an early age. Lena was the loving wife of James E. Greene, Sr. with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Lena retired from Highs Inc. after twenty years of service. She loved flowers, shopping, and cooking, and she especially loved her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her loving husband, James, Lena is survived by her children, James E. Greene, Jr. of Westminster, MD, and Sharon A. Redmond of Cooksville, MD; five grandchildren, Timothy Greene, Brooke A. Redmond, Mindy Greene, Brandon R. Redmond, and Tyler J. Redmond; one great-grandchild, Brantley Greene; a twin brother, Glenn Dooley and his wife Leona; two sisters, Wilma Moore and Charlotte Cupp and husband Jimmy; a brother-in-law, Neal Clonce; a sister-in-law, Donna Dooley; an aunt, Kay Reed; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Gerald Dooley, Shirl Dooley, Harold C. Dooley, James D. Dooley, Peggy Clonce, and William Dooley and his wife Ina Mae Dooley; and a brother-in-law, Paul Moore.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Lena will be held 12:00pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020