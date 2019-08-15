|
Leo P. Livelsberger
McSherrystown - Leo P. Livelsberger, 85, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services, Dallastown. He was the husband of Jean M. (Gorman) Livelsberger to whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Born January 18, 1934 in Hanover, he was the son of the late George D. and Helen (Horwedel) Livelsberger.
Leo was retired from the Hanover Hospital with over 33 years of service. He was a 1953 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and a member of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown. Leo was proud to have been an Eagle Scout and was a life member of SAVES and McSherrystown Home Association. Leo umpired pee wee, little league and pony baseball in McSherrystown for 50 years showing his love of the sport and community. He enjoyed helping his brother at Beanies Shoe Repair, volunteering at the Hanover Hospital and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children; Philip Livelsberger and wife Wendy of McSherrystown, Shirley Mullin and husband Hugh of Etters, Joyce Kress and husband Mike of Hanover, Jo Petersen and husband John of Tilden, NE, Judith Petley and husband Ron of MT, Jill Yohe of McSherrystown and Andrew Livelsberger and wife Danielle of Reynoldsburg, OH; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Joan Strock of McSherrystown, Mary Beck of Mt. Joy and William Livelsberger of Boonsboro, MD. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Frances Finley, George, Raymond, Robert, Thomas, Philip and Eva Livelsberger.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SAVES, 5865 Hanover Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 15, 2019