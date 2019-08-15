Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
SAVES
5865 Hanover Rd
Hanover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Livelsberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo P. Livelsberger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo P. Livelsberger Obituary
Leo P. Livelsberger

McSherrystown - Leo P. Livelsberger, 85, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services, Dallastown. He was the husband of Jean M. (Gorman) Livelsberger to whom he shared 57 years of marriage.

Born January 18, 1934 in Hanover, he was the son of the late George D. and Helen (Horwedel) Livelsberger.

Leo was retired from the Hanover Hospital with over 33 years of service. He was a 1953 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and a member of the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown. Leo was proud to have been an Eagle Scout and was a life member of SAVES and McSherrystown Home Association. Leo umpired pee wee, little league and pony baseball in McSherrystown for 50 years showing his love of the sport and community. He enjoyed helping his brother at Beanies Shoe Repair, volunteering at the Hanover Hospital and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children; Philip Livelsberger and wife Wendy of McSherrystown, Shirley Mullin and husband Hugh of Etters, Joyce Kress and husband Mike of Hanover, Jo Petersen and husband John of Tilden, NE, Judith Petley and husband Ron of MT, Jill Yohe of McSherrystown and Andrew Livelsberger and wife Danielle of Reynoldsburg, OH; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Joan Strock of McSherrystown, Mary Beck of Mt. Joy and William Livelsberger of Boonsboro, MD. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Frances Finley, George, Raymond, Robert, Thomas, Philip and Eva Livelsberger.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SAVES, 5865 Hanover Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now