Leona M. Klunk
Hanover - Leona M. Klunk, 90, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of Charles J. Klunk who died April 17, 2016.
Born September 21, 1929 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Klunk) Gross.
Leona retired from Sonoco Products, Hanover. She was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover and a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Her love of God and family was her life. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Daniel Klunk and wife Connie, Kenneth Klunk and wife Diana, Brian Klunk and wife JoAnn all of Hanover and Ann Moore and husband Phil of New Oxford; daughter in law, Roselle Klunk; son in law, Steven Walter; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael J. Klunk and David A. Klunk; a daughter, Judith Walter; grandson, Chad Walter; great-grandson, Jamison Shrader and four siblings, James and Larry Gross, Betty Paugh and Catherine Crouse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Troy Klunk, Jason Walter, Eric Klunk, Ryan Klunk, Brian Moore, Tucker Klunk and Matthew Klunk.
Contributions in memory of Leona may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019