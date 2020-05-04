|
|
Leonard J. Kersheskey
Littlestown - Leonard J. Kersheskey, 71, of Littlestown, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Patricia (Kozdron) Kersheskey for 49 years. Born Oct 31, 1948 in Windber, PA, Leonard was the son of the late John & Mary (Kolson) Kersheskey. He was a Windber Area High School and Penn Tech graduate. Leonard was an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense - NSA at Fort Meade for 41 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two sons, James and wife Stephanie (Queen) Kersheskey of Manchester, MD and David and wife Kathleen (Paul) Kersheskey of Littlestown; his 2 grandchildren, Elise and Matthew Kersheskey; his brother, John Kersheskey & Kathleen of Ellicott City, MD and his sister, Marjorie Weaver of Windber. Leonard was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church where he served on the finance and bingo committee. In addition he was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, The Littlestown Fish & Game and Cruzin' Vettes. He loved his Corvettes, Harley Davidson, Ham Radio, shooting at the gun range and spending time with his family.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inturnment will be in St. John Cantius Cemetery, Windber. Memorials in Leonard's name may be sent to his church @ 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 4 to May 7, 2020