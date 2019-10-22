|
Leonora Virginia Hoffman
Pooler - Mrs. Leonora Virginia Hoffman, 95, of Pooler and formerly of Manchester, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Shepherd Living.
She was born in Hampstead, MD to the late Russell & Opal Stansbury Wyand. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Henry Lamar Hoffman. She was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, MD. She served her community as school secretary for many years, always providing care and love for the children she saw every day. She and Henry enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and hosting gatherings for their many friends and family members. If you were entertained in their home you were blessed. She and Henry were generous philanthropists in their communities. Leonora was well known in social clubs and in her church. It was her great joy to care for generations of children in her family and community. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her as Muv, as did many of their friends. She was a grandmother to more than just family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Pamala Hoffman Southard & husband Gary; granddaughters, Micki Gibbs and husband Chad, Kimberly Engle and husband Jason Thomas; great-grandchildren, Katie, Connor, Quentin and Eleanor; brother, Sterling Wyand, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services at Eckhardt Funeral Home, 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Saturday, October 26th with the viewing from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, funeral at 12 noon, and burial to follow in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019