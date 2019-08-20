|
LeRoy C. Baughman
Littlestown - LeRoy C. Baughman, 69, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born January 10, 1950, in Littlestown, PA, he was the son of the late George O. and Mary M. (Rickrode) Baughman. LeRoy was the loving husband of Jocelyn A. (Greenplate) Baughman with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
LeRoy worked as a maintenance mechanic for 39 years at BAE Systems in York until his retirement July 1, 2019. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2226 and a member of the Littlestown V.F. W. Post 6954.
LeRoy loved mechanical work, cars, being in the outdoors, spending time with his family, especially on their vacations to the beach.
In addition to his loving wife, Jocelyn, LeRoy is survived by four children, Stacy A. Stratton and husband Bobby of New Oxford, PA, Gregory L. Baughman and wife Linda of East Berlin, PA, Tina M. Clymer and husband Gregg of York, PA, Erica L. Oaster and husband Dan of Codorus, PA; eleven grandchildren, Coren, Kaycee, Andre, Addison, Brielle, Alora, Annika, Ava, Sean, Savannah, and Sawyer; one great grandson, Cohen; two brothers, Ervin W. Rickrode and wife Darlene, Leonard W. Baughman and wife Cindy all of Littlestown, PA and one sister Penny S. Null and husband Doug of Littlestown, PA, and numerous special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Oaster.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family
Contributions may be made in LeRoy's memory to the Hospice Program of the VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 20, 2019