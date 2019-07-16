Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
View Map
Leroy T. Robertson


1946 - 2019
Leroy T. Robertson Obituary
Leroy T. Robertson

Littlestown - Leroy T. Robertson, 73, of Littlestown, died Sunday, July 14, at his home. He was the husband of Darlene F. (Ridings) Robertson for 38 years. Born June 5, 1946 in New Windsor, Leroy was the son of the late Ezra & Mary (McClellan) Robertson. He was a Brick Mason for 35 years working with Robert Bitzel & Son Masonry of Westminster and other masonry companies. Later he was employed with Hanover Lantern & Foundry until his retirement.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Jason Robertson & wife, Teri of Carlisle; Zachary Robertson & wife, Krystal of York Springs; his daughter Michelle Sherbin of McHenry, MD; his 7 grandchildren; his brother Ezra "June" Robertson & wife, Robin of Union Bridge; and his two sisters: Leeona VanFleet & husband, Paul of Jefferson and Linda Anderson & husband, Andy of Sneedsville, TN. Leroy was predeceased by his son, Anthony Green, his brothers: Robert & Ernest Robertson and his sister Juanita Remsburg. Leroy enjoyed "pappy time" with his grandchildren, fishing, flowers, gardening and mowing his lawn.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, July 17, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Deacon Jennifer Murphy of Hanover VNA Hospice, officiating. Viewing is 10 -11 Wednesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Uniontown, MD. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 16, 2019
