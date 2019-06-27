Lewis G. von Lossberg, Jr.



Hanover - Lewis G. "Lew" von Lossberg, Jr., 77, husband of Alicia P. von Lossberg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hanover Hospital.



Born on Wednesday, May 27, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Lewis G. von Lossberg, Sr. and Virginia Pipitone. Lew worked as a transportation superintendent with the Baltimore Sun until his retirement. A proud member of the National Rifle Association, Mr. von Lossberg was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing and hiking.



In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by a son, Vincent P. (Deborah) von Lossberg; daughter, Victoria D. Neudecker; five grandchildren, Ryan, Taylor, Tessa, Alyssa and Ellie; a sister, Virginia Davenport; a sister-in-law, Gretchen Peace; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral for Mr. von Lossberg will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Adams Community Tennis Association, 225 Bowman Road (rear), Hanover, PA 17331.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary