Lewis Sterner
Sunbury - Lewis R. Sterner, 83, formerly of Hanover and Abbottstown, passed peacefully on Tues., April 9, 2019 at HCR Manor Care, Sunbury, PA. He was the husband, for 48 years, of Anna Mae (Wisner) Sterner who died March 24, 2016.
Born Feb. 28, 1936 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Milton H. and Cecelia (Brauw) Sterner.
Lewis was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He was a press operator at Harley Davidson, York, PA for 30 years retiring in 1998. Lewis enjoyed fishing for bass, hunting for deer and bear and going camping. He was a member of the Outdoor World Camping Club.
Mr. Sterner is survived by his step-son Robert B. Sterner of Sunbury; his sister, Pauline Wagner of Naples, FL; his step-granddaughter, Tammy Weidman and her children Alex and Mitchell and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Francis, Harry, Earl, Clair and Kenneth Sterner and Mildred Sponseller.
A service to celebrate the life of Lewis Sterner will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor Luke Ball officiating. Viewing will be Saturday from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019