Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Sterner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Sterner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Sterner Obituary
Lewis Sterner

Sunbury - Lewis R. Sterner, 83, formerly of Hanover and Abbottstown, passed peacefully on Tues., April 9, 2019 at HCR Manor Care, Sunbury, PA. He was the husband, for 48 years, of Anna Mae (Wisner) Sterner who died March 24, 2016.

Born Feb. 28, 1936 in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Milton H. and Cecelia (Brauw) Sterner.

Lewis was a member of Hanover First Church of God. He was a press operator at Harley Davidson, York, PA for 30 years retiring in 1998. Lewis enjoyed fishing for bass, hunting for deer and bear and going camping. He was a member of the Outdoor World Camping Club.

Mr. Sterner is survived by his step-son Robert B. Sterner of Sunbury; his sister, Pauline Wagner of Naples, FL; his step-granddaughter, Tammy Weidman and her children Alex and Mitchell and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Francis, Harry, Earl, Clair and Kenneth Sterner and Mildred Sponseller.

A service to celebrate the life of Lewis Sterner will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Pastor Luke Ball officiating. Viewing will be Saturday from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.

To share memories of Lewis, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now