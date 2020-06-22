Lila M. Garrett
Lila M. Garrett

Hanover - Lila M. Garrett, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of Richard Garrett who passed away Friday, March 9, 2007, together they shared 50 years of marriage.

Born Sunday, March 19, 1939 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Mark T. Stover, Sr. and Mabel V. (Brodbeck) Stover.

Lila is survived by her two daughters, Kay L. Scheivert of Hanover and Lynn A. Arentz-Bowers of Codorus; one granddaughter, Erin M. Singer and her husband, Jeffrey of Medford, NJ; one sibling, Nel A. Wallace of Hanover; and many other loving family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Lila was preceded in death by a sister, Mearie I. Naill, and three brothers, Mark T. Stover, Morris G. Stover, and Allen D. Stover.

There will be no public viewing. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial in St. David's Cemetery, Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lila's name to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
