|
|
Lillian L. Moul
Hanover - Lillian L. Moul, 86, entered God's eternal care Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side.
Born November 29, 1933, in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Mabel (Young) LeFevre. Lillian was the loving wife of the late Eldon R. "Herb" Moul to whom she was married for 55 years until his passing on September 3, 2008.
Lillian was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover.
Lillian was a 1951 graduate of Eichelberger High School. She worked at Bowman's Cleaners for approximately 20 years, then at Del Wood Kitchens for approximately 20 more years in the sanding department and then at Emory H. Markle Middle School in the cafeteria, as well as privately farmed with her late husband.
Lillian was an avid fan of baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox, and enjoyed watching the North Carolina Tarheels basketball team. She was a regular at Hanover High School basketball games for many years.
Lillian enjoyed reading, riding her scooter, being outdoors in the winter and loved dogs.
Lillian is survived by her son, Thomas J. Moul and his wife, Julie K. of Hanover; two grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Davis and husband Bradley of Hanover, PA and Eric B. Moul of Reading, PA, one great granddaughter on the way, two sisters, Mary Bensel of Hanover, PA and Julia Bare of Spring Grove, PA, and one brother-in-law, Roger Moul of Hanover. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Clyde LeFevre, Virginia Bange, and David LeFevre.
A service to remember and celebrate Lillian's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 127 York St., Hanover, with her pastor, the Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, as well as 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the church.
Contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Lillian L. Moul to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org or the .
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020