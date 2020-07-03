Lillian M. Dusman
Hanover - Lillian Mae Shaffer Dusman, 82, beloved wife of Harry Edward Dusman, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Sunday, February 6, 1938 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late William Josiah Shaffer and Dorothy Eliza Garrett Shaffer. A 1956 graduate of Eichelberger High School, she served on the reunion committee for many years. Lillian was a former dental assistant for Dr. Robert Miller in Hanover before joining her husband as an administrative assistant and insurance agent at the Dusman Insurance Agency, the last insurance agency in Hanover doing business as a "Mom and Pop" operation, retiring in 2005.
Lillian was a life member of St Paul's Lutheran Church on York Street having served as Girl Scout leader, choir member, Sunday School and VBS teacher, Worship and Music committee member, directory committee member, and baked cherry pies for the annual youth group pie auctions. She was a member of the South Western High School Band Boosters, where she served as a board member for 9 years and as a chaperone and seamstress. She received the National Band Association Band Boosters Award (1992-1993). In 2006, she and Harry were presented the Points of Light Presidential Award for 5000 volunteer by President George W. Bush. A devoted member and past treasurer of the Exchange Club of Hanover, she was a recipient of the Exchangite of the Year Award (2008-2009). Lillian was a dedicated mother and homemaker who enjoyed sewing, decorating, reading, flower gardening, watching musicals and movies, attending concerts and theater productions and traveling. She treasured visits with children, grandchildren, other family members and her many friends.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, survivors include three children, Gay E. Dickson and her husband, Ralph, of Hanover, Holly D. Neupauer and her husband, Paul, of Sinking Spring, PA, and Daniel W. Dusman and his wife, Marie, of Hartville, OH; seven grandchildren, Matthew and Jared Dickson, Lauren and Aaron Neupauer, and Andrew, Alexandria and Collin Dusman; and a step-brother, Glendon Ruhlman of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Catharine H Shaffer.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 12:30 to 1:30 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. A private service will follow but will be live streamed and seen at https://www.PanebakerFuneralHome.com/obituaries/Lillian-Dusman/#!/PhotosVideos
beginning at 2 PM. Burial will be in St. Paul's (Dubs) Church Cemetery.
In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing when in the funeral home.
Lillian enjoyed residing at Homewood at Plum Creek for the past seven years with her husband. The family thanks the staff members, caregivers and medical providers of Homewood for the kind and compassionate assistance given to Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street Hanover, PA 17331 or Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com