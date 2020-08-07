1/
Linda Carol "Honey" Bechtel
Linda Carol "Honey" Bechtel

Berkeley Springs, WV - Linda Carol "Honey" Bechtel, age 72, of Berkeley Springs, WV and formerly of Hanover, PA, died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.

Born October 22, 1947 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Morton and Cleo Evangeline Moubray Smiley.

She was a Christian. Linda attended schools in Littlestown, PA. She worked for 18 years with Hanover Lantern as an antiquer. Linda enjoyed camping, fishing, working on crafts, working on puzzles, having cookouts with her family when always getting together.

Linda had a heart of gold, and would do anything to help someone out when needed.

Linda is survived by her children, Glenn Morton Bechtel of Hanover, PA, Wanda Jean Spivey and her husband Pastor James M. Spivey of Wichita, KS, her siblings, Reba Sanders and Patsy Miller both of East Berlin, PA, James Smiley of Hanover, Ray Smiley of Hampton, PA, Donald Bechtel and his wife Monica of Reisterstown, MD, two grandchildren, Blake Preston Reynold of Hanover, Tanika Leann Spivey of Berkeley Springs, one great grandson, Wyatt Lee Brezler of Berkeley Springs, and many nieces and nephews and her cat, Smoke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Robert Bechtel, three sisters, Sharon Sterner, Gloria Salisbury, Francis Smiley, two brothers, Ashby Smiley and Larry Smiley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
(304) 258-1015
