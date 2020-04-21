|
Linda Cuffley
Abbottstown - Linda Kaye (Little) Cuffley, 66 of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of Michael E. Cuffley; together they shared 49 years of marriage.
Born on Monday, July 6, 1953 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late John F. Little, Sr. and Caroline B. (Shriner-Dubs) Little.
Linda worked at the North Hanover Walmart for the last 25 years and Kidde City before that. She cherished her pets Chip, Rocky, Charlie and Bella. Making large meals for her family using her mother's recipes gave Linda infinite joy. Easter was special and she would make sure everyone in the family had an Easter basket full of candy. Linda would go overboard with presents at Christmas and on their birthday everyone in the family would get a birthday dinner and more presents. Taking care of her family was her passion in life.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by four children, Shawn Cuffley of Hanover, Chad Cuffley of Red Lion, Cory Cuffley and his wife Megan of New Oxford, Lori Haar of New Oxford; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Michael, Cole, Kortni, Gabe, Claire and Anna; three brothers, Richard, James and Gary Little and one sister, Eleanor "Susie" Schreiber.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, John "Sam" F. Little, Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are asking people to not come to the funeral home.
A service to celebrate the life of Linda will be posted to our website on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. You can access the video by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on the link to Linda's obituary; at the bottom of her obituary will be a link to view the service.
Burial will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd #1, York, PA 17404
To share memories of Linda K. (Little) Cuffley, view a video tribute and watch the funeral service, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020