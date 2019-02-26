Linda Forsythe



Hanover - Linda L. Forsythe, 72, of Hanover, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center in York.



Born on Friday, November 29, 1946 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Elsie M. Harman Zinn. Linda retired from Utz Quality Foods as a packer after 40 years of service. Being an animal lover, Linda supported both the SPCA and Humane Society and she enjoyed reading.



Linda is survived by two sons; Craig E. Wolf and his wife, Barbara, of Abbottstown and Chris A. Wolf and his wife, Kathy, of Hanover; four grandchildren, Amy Wolf, Matthew Wolf, Justine Bollinger and her husband, Jason, and Sawyer Wolf; eight great grandchildren, Arianna, Aliyah, Anden, Ava, Alexavier, Jaydelyn, Carson and Dakota; seven sisters, Janet LeFever, Virginia Sell, Barb Blevins, Jackie Long, Jill Stambaugh, Connie Shriner, Dawn Peters; and five brothers, Jerry, Scott, Keith, Dale and Wayne Zinn; and her loving cat, Scarlet. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy Laughlin and Patsy Erb; and her cat, Spencer.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with Pastor John Harling officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM prior to the service.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary