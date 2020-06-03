Linda L. Gebhart
Spring Grove - Linda L. Gebhart, 75, of Spring Grove, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the wife of Ronald J. Gebhart to whom she was married 48 years.
Born January 31, 1945 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Clinton S. and Evelyn (Kern) Reichart.
Linda was retired as club manager from the Hanover Elks. She was a member of Trinity UCC, Hanover and a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary where she held the position of President for 15 years. Linda was noted for her sand tarts at Christmas, she was an avid bowler for many years at Hanover Bowling Center and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who where her pride and joy.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Terry Becker of Hanover, Laurie Ruby and husband Tim of York, Cindy Marshall of Spring Grove, Larry Marshall and wife Beth of Hanover; stepchildren, Kimberly Daniel and husband Roland of White Plains, MD and Danielle Corutville and husband Jeff of Chesapeake Beach, MD; seven grandchildren, Brianne, Brittany, Courtney, Joshua, Maxwell, Jered and Emily and eleven great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Charlotte Markle, Harriett Bemiller and Cal Reichart.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with her nephew Pastor Brian Markle officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Linda may be sent to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA. 30047 or American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.