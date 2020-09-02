Linda L. ShafferHanover - Linda L. Shaffer, age 77, of Hanover, died at 3:21 PM Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was the long time companion of the late Larry M. Weikert.Born September 15, 1942 in York, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Marguerite L. (Smith) Slyder, she was a retired realtor, and was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Hanover Lodge 227.Mrs. Shaffer is survived by two sons, Chad S. Shaffer and his wife, Deneen, of Lebanon, and Rick L. Shaffer and his wife, Bonnie, of Hanover; two grandchildren, Nathanial and Cheyenne; and one brother, Ronald L. Slyder, of York.A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, 310-338 Westminster Road, Hanover, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.