Linda M. Stuller
Littlestown - Linda M. Stuller, 67, of Littlestown, died Wed., July 3, at Cross Keys as a result of an automobile accident. Born Nov. 16, 1951 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Evelyn C. (Noble) Stuller of Littlestown & the late Richard Stuller. Linda was a 1970 Littlestown High School graduate and had been employed with Superthrift of Littlestown and later known as Kennie's Market for 28 years as a cake decorator.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are her daughter, Sandra L. Stuller of New Oxford; her granddaughter, Kaydence Huff; her sister Sandra K. Mummert of Littlestown; nieces: Amy Aumen and Christa Garman and great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Linda was predeceased by her son, Michael D. Stuller. She loved being with her granddaughter, shopping, baking and spending time with her family.
Funeral is Tuesday, July 9, at 10 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Jeff Reaver of Church of the Good Shepherd, officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Linda's name may be sent to Alpha Fire Co, 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 7, 2019