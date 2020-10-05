1/1
Linda R. Riegel
Linda R. Riegel

Littlestown -

Linda R. Riegel, 71, of Littlestown, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Genesis Health Care, Gettysburg.

Linda was the widow of Teddy I Riegel who died March 31, 2007. Born October 31, 1948 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. Pittenturf & Oneida V. (Humbert) Pittenturf Kepner. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Littlestown High School and was retired from Pen Mar Automotive, Hanover.

Linda is survived by her son, David T Riegel of Hanover; her grandchildren, Lucas, Whitney and Ethan Riegel. Her brother, Robert D. Pittenturf of Littlestown and her sister, Joan L. Bair of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was predeceased by her brother, James W. Pittenturf and sisters, Jean E. Pittenturf and Sandra L. Summers. Linda was a life member of Alpha Fire Company No. 1 of Littlestown, American Legion of Littlestown and loved being with her grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Wednesday, Oct 7, from 6-8 P.M.at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Funeral Services and interment will be private. The Rev. Sterling Fritz of Redeemers U.C.C. will officiate. Contributions have been asked to go to Alpha Fire Company No. 1, 40 East King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Little's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
