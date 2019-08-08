|
Lindell C. Smith
New Oxford - Lindell C. Smith, 80, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his daughter's residence. He was the husband of the late Marlene V. (Cassatt) Smith, who died August 30, 2018.
Lindell was born September 23, 1938, in Potosi, MO, the son of the late Henry and Sadie (Owens) Smith.
Lindell is survived by two daughters, Wanda K. Stoner, and her fiancée Rhett of Lewisberry, and Robin L. Staubs and her husband William of New Oxford, a son, Lindell C. "Lin" Smith and his wife Amy of East Berlin, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and three sisters, Glenda Cain, Juanita Nicholson and Erma Lee Coleman. He was predeceased by a grandson, and two brothers, Clarence and Joe Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 3-5 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 8, 2019