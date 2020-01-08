Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Cramer Obituary
Lisa Cramer

Hanover - Lisa Cramer, 54, entered into rest on Friday January 3, 2020 at York Hospital.

She was born November 20, 1965 in Jeannette, PA. The daughter of Mary (Gettins) Cramer of Hanover and the late Westley Cramer.

Lisa worked for the Maryland State Highway Association as a procurement officer.

She is also survived by two sisters Carol Little of Mars, PA, Donna Carl of Hanover, a niece Randi Watson of Pittsburgh, nephews Justin Carl of Hanover and Chad Carl of Frederick, MD.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York PA is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA or an animal shelter of your choice in Lisa's name.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -