Lisa M. Edwards

Lisa M. Edwards Obituary
Sugar Grove - Lisa M. Edwards, 48, of Sugar Grove, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the companion of Brett Smith for 22 years.

Born September 9, 1971 in Hornell, NY, she was the daughter of Rebecca A. (Seastedt) Edwards of Olean, NY, and Donald R. Edwards and wife Sheila of Jacksonville, FL.

Lisa was a graduate of Salamanca High School in Salamanca, NY, and a member of Youngsville Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her family ancestry. Lisa loved caring for animals and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her parents and companion is her daughter, Brittany Smith; five siblings, Nicole French and husband Douglas of New Oxford, Robert Edwards of Olean, NY, Thomas Edwards of Olean, NY, Bryan Sweet of Jamestown, NY, and Desiree Edwards of Jacksonville, FL; and her paternal grandmother, Eva Edwards of Hornell, NY.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Lisa may be made to Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm Street, Warren, PA 16365.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
