Lloyd F. Kell, Jr
The Villages, FL - Lloyd F. Kell, Jr, 78, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Hanover, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born November 4, 1940 in rural Chambersburg, PA to Lloyd F. Kell and Edna (Ross) Kell.
He attended Greencastle High School, Greencastle Pa. and York College of York, Pa. where he received a BS in Business. He worked over 40 years in the railroad industry retiring from CSX as Manager Labor Relations, starting his career as an operator on the Western Maryland Railway Company.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his neighbors and friends at The Villages. He was also fortunate in making 3 Holes in One.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Densey Keefer Kell, daughter Tammy (Keith) Bevenour of New Oxford Pa, son Brian (Sandy) Kell of Harrisburg Pa. and a daughter in law Hazel (Lowe) Kell of Phoenix Arizona, 8 grandchildren, half-brother James Kell and stepsister Lois Berger Shatzer.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd F. Kell and Edna Ross Kell, stepmother Frances Berger Kell, stepsister Janet Ross Tharpe and son Jeffery Kell.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church, Middle Street Campus, 200 Middle Street, Hanover, PA. A reception to greet the family will follow the service.
The family is being assisted locally by the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to BitnerCares.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Lloyd's honor.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019