Lloyd P. "Bud" Harris



Hanover - Lloyd Preston "Bud" Harris, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Morningside House of Fellowship Assisted Living in Hanover, MD with his loving family by his side.



Born June 2, 1927 in Fowlersburg, MD, he was the son of the late Albert and Edna (Bosley) Harris. He was the loving husband of the late Keiko Harris who died January 26, 2005.



Lloyd retired in 1976 after serving his Country proudly in the United States Air Force for 30 years as a radio OPS supervisor. He was a member of the American Legion Post 200, Hampstead, MD.



Lloyd is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Howes, Beulah Dietz, and Dorothy Davis, and three brothers, Howard Harris, Albert "Bay" Harris, and William "Bill" Harris.



A service to celebrate and remember Lloyd's life will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Eddie Holton officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 12 Pm to 2 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the funeral home. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.



Published in Evening Sun on June 30, 2019