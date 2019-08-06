|
Lloyd P. Wildasin
Hanover - Lloyd P. Wildasin, 86, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, Hanover, PA.
Born April 5, 1933 in Brodbecks, PA, he was the son of the late Ellsworth L. and Annie C. (Albright) Wildasin. He was the loving husband of Alice M. (Wagaman) Wildasin with whom he shared sixty-five years of marriage until her passing on December 1, 2018.
Lloyd was a devoted and faithful member of St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, where he was a member of the Men's Chorus, a long time Sunday School member, member and former president of the Church Council and Joint Council, a Trustee of the Church and Trustee of the Conway Runkle Building, and the president and the caretaker for St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery for over 40 years. He also was a Trustee of the Wildasin Meeting House as well as a former president of the West Manheim Lutheran Parrish.
Lloyd retired in 1998 from Hoffhein's Brothers Construction, having worked as a carpenter for 40 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his Country proudly during the Korean Conflict.
Lloyd enjoyed eating any type of seafood, fixing things, and being with his family.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Jill M. Staaf and husband James of Hanover, PA, JoAnne L. Shearer and husband Jeffrey of Manchester, PA, and Joyce E. Meckley and husband Thomas of Hanover, PA; three grandchildren, Travis Wildasin, Amber Burns and Lexie Shearer; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan T. Wildasin, Samantha E. Wildasin, Carter T. Wildasin, and Madison Burns. He was preceded in death by one brother, Clark H. Wildasin.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Lloyd's life will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. Viewings will be held from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA as well as from 10:00-11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA., with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lloyd's name may be made to St. Paul's Dubs Lutheran Church or the Cemetery Association, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019