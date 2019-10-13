|
|
Lloyd S. Lindsey Jr.
McSherrystown - Lloyd S. Lindsey Jr., 83, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Lehman) Lindsey with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Born January 9, 1936 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Lloyd S. Lindsey Sr. and Theresa K. (Kast) Lindsey.
Lloyd was retired after 37 years of teaching History with the Spring Grove High School. He was a graduate of Shippensburg Teachers College, a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, McSherrystown Home Association and McSherrystown Knights of Columbus. Lloyd was an avid Penn State football fan, enjoyed baseball and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Diane Topper and husband Edward of McSherrystown, Michael Lindsey and wife Maggie of Hanover and Susan Lindsey of McSherrystown; 7 grandchildren, Sara Loy, Christopher Topper, Matthew Topper, Amy Walker, Eric Walker, Bryan Walker and Allison Lindsey; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Marcia Lindsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Relatives and friends will be received Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 4:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Lloyd may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019