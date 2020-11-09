1/
Lobelle Weese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lobelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lobelle Weese

Hanover - Lobelle Weese, 82, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.

Born February 15, 1938 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Foltz) Wilson. Lobelle was the loving wife of the late Arley Weese with whom she shared 43 years of marriage until his passing on July 31, 2010.

Lobelle worked as the cleaning lady for the Hanover Home Association for over 25 years until her retirement.

Lobelle had a deep affection for her dogs. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Lobelle is survived by her sons, Rodney D. Weese of Dillsburg, PA, Ricky D. Weese of Harrisburg, PA, Robin Weese of Camp Hill, PA, one step son Michael Weese of Baltimore, MD, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, and one brother, Harvey Wilson. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Services for Lobelle will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be inurned next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Lobelle may be made to the charity of your choice.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved