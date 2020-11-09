Lobelle Weese
Hanover - Lobelle Weese, 82, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center.
Born February 15, 1938 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Foltz) Wilson. Lobelle was the loving wife of the late Arley Weese with whom she shared 43 years of marriage until his passing on July 31, 2010.
Lobelle worked as the cleaning lady for the Hanover Home Association for over 25 years until her retirement.
Lobelle had a deep affection for her dogs. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Lobelle is survived by her sons, Rodney D. Weese of Dillsburg, PA, Ricky D. Weese of Harrisburg, PA, Robin Weese of Camp Hill, PA, one step son Michael Weese of Baltimore, MD, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, and one brother, Harvey Wilson. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Services for Lobelle will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be inurned next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Lobelle may be made to the charity of your choice
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
