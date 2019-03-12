|
Lois A. Wolfgang
New Oxford - Lois A. (Sheely) Wolfgang, 88, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Wolfgang, who died September 1, 2012.
Lois was born July 14, 1930, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late David A. and Clair M. (Dyer) Sheely.
Lois retired from Aero Oil in New Oxford, and was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in New Oxford, AARP, and the Order of The Eastern Star, Hanover.
Lois is survived by a daughter, Sharon L. Bankert and her husband Jeffrey of New Oxford, a step son, Alan Wolfgang and his wife Joann of Hanover, a step daughter, Sandra Wolfgang of Albuquerque, NM, three grandchildren, Justin Bankert, Karli Wolfgang and Colin Wolfgang, three great grandchildren, Kiersten Bankert, Jacob Bankert and Blake Bankert, and a sister, Elizabeth Neiman of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Donald Sheely.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Thomas Lush officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019