Lois Bolin


1929 - 2019
Lois Bolin Obituary
Lois Bolin

Hanover - Lois M. Bolin, 90, of Hanover, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home. Born January 23, 1929 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Lillian I. (Gulden) Bolin.

Lois was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, class of 1946. She worked for Double Day, then Little's Dairy and for a number of years for Bank of Hanover until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, McSherrystown and since 2012, has been a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover. Lois really enjoyed traveling and reading.

She is survived by her sisters Betty, Judith, Nancy and Linda Bolin all of Hanover and her brother Larry Bolin of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her brother John Bolin and sisters Joyce, Jacqueline, Venice and June Bolin.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of Lois Bolin may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Lois Bolin, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
