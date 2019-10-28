|
Lois Jean Frock
formerly Littlestown - Lois Jean Frock, 88, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, Oct 26, at the home of her daughter, Jenny Ward, in Chambersburg. She was the widow of Stanley F. Frock who died May 3, 1991. Born Oct 12, 1931, in Gettysburg, Lois was the daughter of the late Elmer Guy & Genevieve (Gearhart) Miller. She had been employed with Carroll Shoe, Littlestown, and Cambridge Rubber of Taneytown for over 30 years.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer Jo Ward & Tom of Chambersburg; Julie Ann Kerr of Bedford; Richard Eugene Frock & Dottie of Littlestown and Robert F. Frock of Spring Grove; her 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 6 great, great-grandchildren; her brother Elmer Jack Miller of East Berlin, her sister Betty Daley of Littlestown and 5 nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased by twin daughters Sondra Kay & Sandra May Frock and sister B. Ruth Witherow. Lois was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, solving Word Searches, playing Uno & bingo, watching ME TV and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Thursday, Oct 31, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Viewings are Wednesday 6 - 8 P.M. and Thursday 10 - 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Lois' name may be sent to her church @ 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019